Winner of Miracles from Heaven
Winner of Miracles from Heaven
Winner of Miracles from Heaven
Congratulations to Steven Garcia for being our GRAND PRIZE WINNER of a ps4 and copy of Miracles from Heaven DVD, WooHoo!!!
For those of you who are also winners of a DVD copy of Miracles from Heaven you will be receiving an email as well as a phone call by close of business Monday 25th of July.
PLEASE NOTE, IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT YOU READ OUR CONTEST RULES BEFORE PARTICIPATING IN GIVEAWAYS. NO EXCEPTIONS WILL BE MADE THIS TIME AROUND
July 23rd, 2016
July 23rd, 2016
