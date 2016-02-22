Giants keep 'watchful eye' on players' health

Among the players that Bochy will keep a “watchful eye” for will be Denard Span, the new center fielder who endured groin and hip injuries that forced him to undergo three surgeries in nine months. Denard Span just signed a three-year, $31 million deal with the Giants as a free agent.

“We’ll monitor his time,” Bochy said, “I think you’ll see him get a little more rest than normal in the early go, just to get in baseball shape.” Paradoxically, “baseball shape” partially means doing virtually nothing for a prolonged period, then suddenly shifting into overdrive to chase a batted ball or take an extra base. “I’m going to say that about all the players. It doesn’t matter what kind of conditioning you do before you get here. It’s just different when you get on the field, and you’re standing out here for three or four hours,” Bochy said.