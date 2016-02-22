Giants keep 'watchful eye' on players' health

Coming off injuries, Span, Panik among those who will take it slow in spring
Bruce Bochy, the Giants manager, says he’ll make sure not to overextend his regulars during the Cactus League season by preserving their freshness as much as possible as well as regulating their Cactus League activity.
“It’s a long spring,” Bochy said Monday.
Among the players that Bochy will keep a “watchful eye” for will be Denard Span, the new center fielder who endured groin and hip injuries that forced him to undergo three surgeries in nine months. Denard Span just signed a three-year, $31 million deal with the Giants as a free agent.
“We’ll monitor his time,” Bochy said, “I think you’ll see him get a little more rest than normal in the early go, just to get in baseball shape.” Paradoxically, “baseball shape” partially means doing virtually nothing for a prolonged period, then suddenly shifting into overdrive to chase a batted ball or take an extra base. “I’m going to say that about all the players. It doesn’t matter what kind of conditioning you do before you get here. It’s just different when you get on the field, and you’re standing out here for three or four hours,” Bochy said.
One way to ensure that players are fresh through the summer is not to tax them during the spring. – Ariz Scottsdale
Some of the players on San Francisco’s handle-with-care list are second baseman Joe Panik, right fielder Hunter Pence, first baseman Brandon Belt, outfielder Gregor Blanco, Right-hander Matt Cain, Catcher Andrew Susac , and lately Angel Pagan.
“We have plenty of time to get these guys ready.” -Bruce Bochy
