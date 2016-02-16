 Community Bulletin Board

March 11, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Filmworks presents the Romanian dark comedy “The Treasure” at the historic Tower Theatre. The movie, a prizewinner at the Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of a family man and his cash-strapped neighbor as they go on a twisted search for buried treasure. Advance tickets cost $10 general and $8 for students and seniors, and they can be purchased by check or cash at the Tower Theatre box office, 815 E. Olive Ave. Visit FresnoFilmworks.org for tickets and details.
Thank you for your info; we will also add this to our March Calendar. If you have any other events, you would like to add you can always email (kgarcia@kail.tv) or fax (559-299-1043) us. Have a great rest of your day Benjamin!!
